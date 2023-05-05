Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 100,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.83% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $21,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. 371,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,890. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 343.49%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

