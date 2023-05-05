Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $287.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.71.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

