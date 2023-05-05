Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Trims Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 1.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.13% of Welltower worth $39,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after buying an additional 1,674,989 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,995,000 after purchasing an additional 657,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WELL shares. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Welltower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WELL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 542,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.10. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $90.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

