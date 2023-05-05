BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. BorgWarner updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$5.15 EPS.

BorgWarner Stock Up 4.2 %

BWA traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,744,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,286. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in BorgWarner by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

