Boston Partners Acquires 216,210 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 216,210 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $41,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

NYSE HAE opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

