Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,972,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178,525 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.02% of EVERTEC worth $63,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,575,000 after buying an additional 845,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after buying an additional 546,369 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at $10,346,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $34.05 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,241.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,553 shares of company stock worth $2,635,115. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Stories

