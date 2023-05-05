Boston Partners Has $107.30 Million Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.43% of Belden worth $107,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Belden by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $78.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

