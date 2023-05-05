Boston Partners Has $46.65 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.91% of LCI Industries worth $46,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII opened at $111.19 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.14.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

