Boston Partners Has $72.84 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,117 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $72,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.