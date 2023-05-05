Boston Partners Increases Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,013,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $55,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

INT stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

