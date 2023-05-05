Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.32% of IQVIA worth $121,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $184.40 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

