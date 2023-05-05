Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106,650 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Loews were worth $98,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Loews by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,444,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,450,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,468,000 after buying an additional 83,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,288,000 after buying an additional 40,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE L opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $66.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $267,294.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.