Bp Plc Sells 26,254 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,254 shares during the quarter. Doximity comprises 17.6% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,130,000 after buying an additional 3,693,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,328 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,685 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Doximity Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $33.95. 184,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.20 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.