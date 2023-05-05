Brainard Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 708 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $8.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,351. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.59 and a 200-day moving average of $317.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

