Brainard Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 939 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 939 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS Stock Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Loop Capital upped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSS traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $300.81. The company had a trading volume of 159,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,906. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.