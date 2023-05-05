Brainard Capital Management LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 62,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Brainard Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. 26,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $46.76.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

