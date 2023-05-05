Brainard Capital Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 455 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $544.78. The company had a trading volume of 346,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,085. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,382,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

