Brainard Capital Management LLC Invests $279,000 in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 70,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.36. 28,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,867. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $519.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

