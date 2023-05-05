Brainard Capital Management LLC Invests $626,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,321,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.42. 18,566,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,049,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $334.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

