Brainard Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 391,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,000. Upstart accounts for approximately 4.4% of Brainard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brainard Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Upstart as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 62.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 1,915,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,805,135. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $51,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,382.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,382.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,817.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,676. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

