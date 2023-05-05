Brainard Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Brainard Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 28,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Visa by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.66. 2,090,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.11. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

