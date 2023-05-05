Brainard Capital Management LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $24.27. 805,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

