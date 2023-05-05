Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.24. 396,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,954. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.