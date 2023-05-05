Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.24. 396,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,954. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after acquiring an additional 643,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 146,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 778,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,023 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

