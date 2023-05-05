Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 51job

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at 51job in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $38.05. 1,065,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,791. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,852,000 after buying an additional 940,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brinker International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,767 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

