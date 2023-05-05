Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $16.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $626.96. 809,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $261.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

