Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.44. 196,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

