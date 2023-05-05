Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Price Target at $170.56

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.56.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $150.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.04.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

