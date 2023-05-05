Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) PT at C$16.45

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.80.

MTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

TSE:MTL opened at C$15.12 on Friday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$10.83 and a one year high of C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.58.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$496.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2036889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

