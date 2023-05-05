Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target at $66.70

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.70.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of TRUP opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $82.49.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,558,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,558,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $17,687,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $22,280,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Trupanion by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 160,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

