Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT at $32.86

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

WSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $19,533,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,004,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,606,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,356,000 after buying an additional 106,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after buying an additional 77,681 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Price Performance

WesBanco stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $41.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 28.13%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Stories

