Brokers Issue Forecasts for Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Saratoga Investment in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

SAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $281.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.37. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

