Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 444.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.67%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

