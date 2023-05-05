Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bruker updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.60 EPS.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.53. 784,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,575. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Bruker has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,831,517 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bruker by 1,311.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 41,518 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bruker by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Articles

