Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director Sells $28,197.21 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brunswick Trading Down 5.2 %

BC opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,043,000 after buying an additional 696,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,693,000 after buying an additional 622,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 423,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after buying an additional 336,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.