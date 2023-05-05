BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Trading 1.6% Higher

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20). 1,459,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,264,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.20).

BSF Enterprise Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.43. The stock has a market cap of £15.99 million, a P/E ratio of -776.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire the companies or businesses within marketing and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

