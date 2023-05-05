Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33, Briefing.com reports. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 244,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,560. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

