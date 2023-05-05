Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.62. The company had a trading volume of 687,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,209. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $111.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

