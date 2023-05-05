Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.92 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Bumble updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

BMBL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,914. Bumble has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 521,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,201,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 470,391 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

