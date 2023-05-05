Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Bunge updated its FY23 guidance to at least $11.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00- EPS.

Bunge Stock Up 1.8 %

Bunge stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 101,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 124.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

