Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81. Bunge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00- EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Bunge stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.55. The company had a trading volume of 984,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,338. Bunge has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

