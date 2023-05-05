Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.81

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.81 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 5092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on BURBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,310 ($28.86) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,400 ($29.99) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.11) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.99) to GBX 2,250 ($28.11) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,166.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

