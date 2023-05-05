California Public Employees Retirement System Has $346.68 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345,048 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.54% of Fiserv worth $346,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.26. 528,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,890,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

