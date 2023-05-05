California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,081,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 209,532 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.56% of McDonald’s worth $1,075,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,566 shares of company stock worth $2,058,093 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.58. 535,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,457. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $298.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

