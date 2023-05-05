California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,542,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110,218 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of United Parcel Service worth $442,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.72. The stock had a trading volume of 914,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,358. The company has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

