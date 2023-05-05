California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 185,972 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,842,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.54% of International Business Machines worth $682,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.47. 1,753,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,928. The stock has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.78. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 335.03%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

