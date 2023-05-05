California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,902,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232,902 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.67% of Progressive worth $506,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.62. 720,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.23 and its 200-day moving average is $134.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

