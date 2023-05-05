Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 623,961 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $117,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 72,487 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 34,148 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,534 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

