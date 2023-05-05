Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 462,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 63,724 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $56,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $8.02 on Friday, reaching $169.22. 71,574,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,164,781. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $536.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

