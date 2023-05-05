Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $53,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $117.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,234 shares of company stock worth $49,996,664 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

