Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $46.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,130 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $46,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 322.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,199,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BLV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. 139,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,518. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

